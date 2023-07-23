Northville Community Foundation/Maybury Farm gear up for inaugural Old Fashioned County Fair

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Community Foundation/Maybury Farm is excited to announce that it's hosting it's first annual Maybury Farm Old Fashioned County Fair on August 12th, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Maybury Farm. This fundraising event raises money to feed and care for the animals.

The farm has a day of fun planned for our guests! Enjoy music under the tent by The Whiskey Charmers, carnival/fair games, craft toys making, winning a ribbon at the coloring contest, two face painters from Face Flair, a baking competition (registration required), local crafters, Mill Race Weavers & Quilters, Black Smith Demonstration, food trucks (Kona Ice, & Pizza Pazza), plus a hot dog BBQ and freshly made cotton candy made on the farm fairgrounds. Climb aboard and take a wagon ride into the fields and forests of Maybury Farm. All activities (except for food items & wagon rides) are included in the price of admission!

Tickets are $13.00 per person for farm and county fair activities or $15.00 for farm, country fair activities, and the wagon ride. A wagon ride, purchased separately after admission, is $4. Children under two are always FREE! All games and activities are included in your admission fee. Food, crafts, and General Store merchandise requires additional purchase.

To learn more, visit www.mayburyfarm.org or call (248)374-0200, option 2.