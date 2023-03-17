Reps from Critical Resources will be on hand at free fair Saturday

WXYZ — Metro Detroiters struggling to find emotional and/or financial support are invited to learn about two dozen resources available right now.

This weekend, the Hazel Park Community Engagement team is featuring a wide variety of organizations making a difference in southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Consumers Energy, Gleaners, United Way and Beaumont Health are among familiar names sending representatives to the fair. Unique and invaluable information will pour into Hazel Park High School Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Helping you navigate personal challenges is a top priority at the free event. Connecting you to a reliable support system is often critical at times of struggle with interpersonal relationships, employment issues, bereavement and beyond.

Saturday's resource fair also gives the community a chance to get a flu or COVID-19 vaccination at no charge. Officials from Oakland County Health and Human Services Department will be on hand to administer shots.

Hazel Park High School is located at 23400 Hughes Avenue. That’s between Tucker and Felker in Hazel Park.

If you’re on the hunt for help but can’t make it to Saturday’s resource fair, you’re encouraged to dial 211. The statewide directory service is free, confidential and available 24/7. Using the directory online is an option.

Asking for any kind of assistance can be difficult for some people, but study after study shows more successful outcomes when an individual or family finds solid support. Dozens of metro Detroit organizations are dedicated to stepping in, but oftentimes they need you to reach out before they can take action.