Summerfest celebration tickets are buy one, get one free until June 1st

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cleary University will host its first Summerfest celebration, a family event open to everyone of all ages! Summerfest takes place Thursday, June 15 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm on the Cleary campus in Howell.

The event features a car show, a live concert, food trucks, refreshments, a kids activity area and plenty of fun for the entire family. Proceeds from Summerfest will go toward funding student scholarships at Cleary. General admission is $37 and includes the car show and a live concert by The Family Tradition Band, recently named “Best Band” in Detroit by Hour Detroit magazine, and “Best Country Band” by Review Magazine in Mid-Michigan.

If you purchase one general admission ticket before June 1, you will receive a second general admission ticket free. Kids 12 and under are free! Cleary is setting up a special area just for kids that will include bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists. The cost for those interested in showcasing their vehicle is $20 with pre-registration, and $25 the day of Summerfest.

Guests can purchase featured favorites from many food trucks. Captain’s Wood Fired (pizza) Pies, Whoa Taco, Heaven on a Roll hoagies, Tony’s Hot Dogs and Kona Ice will be on site for the festivities.

To purchase your tickets for Summerfest, visit cleary.edu. For sponsorship information and VIP tickets, email jhumble@cleary.edu.