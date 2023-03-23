Walled Lake community mourning teen killed in horrific car crash

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tragedy is affecting the entire community of Walled Lake. 7 Action News' Brian Abel talked to parents and the school district Thursday about how they are coping.

Walled Lake mom Megan Morse, like so many in the Walled Lake community, is heartbroken over the news of the fatal crash Wednesday night.

“It's devastating. It could have been one of his friends. We know a 13-year-old that lives right around the corner. No one deserves to lose their life at that age. They haven’t even had the chance to drive yet… It’s senseless,” said Morse.

The teenager killed was a student at Walled Lake Consolidated School District.

Superintendent Dr. John C. Bernia, Jr., Ed. D. put out this statement to the community today, calling it an unspeakable tragedy, saying in part:

“I know you will join me in putting your arms around this family and the Clifford Smart MS community today and in the days ahead… Loss of life is something none of us are truly prepared for. If your child is in need of additional support, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s teacher or building administrator so we may offer additional care and comfort…”

Psychiatrist Dr. Gerald Shiener explains what support may be necessary.

“I remember when I was in high school, losing a classmate in a similar fashion in a car accident, and I remember it gave me a different perspective on the fragility of life,” said WXYZ’s Brian Abel.

“Is that something that these kids are experiencing as well?” Abel asked.

"Children, especially in our culture are raised on cartoons and video games and when they’re younger they don’t have the real concept of death being permanent. They see road runner being blown up then he’s alive in the next frame,” said Dr. Shiener. “You lose someone you realize they’re never going to be back in school, you’re never going to see them again, it drives the permanence of death home.”

Dr. Shiener added, “Kids need to be able to talk about it and when parents talk to children, they need to listen. What did you hear? What do you think? They have to be reminded that these things are not common.”

In the aftermath, parents too are coping and hoping for some resolution with the driver responsible who ran off facing consequences.

“I don’t know how anyone could do that with a clear conscience,” said Morse.

"Counselors and support staff have been mobilized from across the district to support students and staff today. We also have additional staff members standing by should there be a larger need for support throughout the school day.

The Walled Lake Consolidate School District added resources to help the Walled Lake Community through this tragedy," Morse said.

