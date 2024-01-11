Houthi rebels threaten significant return strikes if US hits Yemen

Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, threatened significant retaliation for any potential strikes from the United States on the country, the group's supreme leader said during a major speech on Thursday.

Houthi leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi said during the speech — which lasted about an hour — that a "response to any American attack" would not be just "at the level of the operation that was recently carried out with more than 24 drones and several missiles." Malek al-Houthi said the response would "be greater than that."

The bold words came after a Tuesday attack in which the Shiite Islamist group launched what analysis showed was their biggest-ever bombardment of drone aircraft — coupled with a significant number of missiles — targeting cargo ships and other watercraft in the Red Sea.

The barrage caused British and U.S. vessels to have to shoot down 18 of the drones with the help of American military fighter jets, the military confirmed.

Multiple cruise missiles and an anti-ship missile were also intercepted in the operation.

Houthi rebel leadership has strongly signaled that the group is ramping up preparations for what they believe could be possible strikes in their territory by the U.S.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak convened a call gathering together his cabinet ministers on Thursday evening after a meeting including Britain's National Security Council, according to a report by the Financial Timesthat cited government insiders.

The report said the prime minister was preparing to possibly authorize strikes against Houthi targets with his military as part of a U.S.-led military coalition, according to the Financial Times report.

In the United States, leaders at the Pentagon would not comment further on any future military operations by Thursday.

Leaders in the West have released multiple warnings urging the Houthis to stop all attacks, which appear to have been ignored in recent weeks.

A U.S. defense official told Scripps News, "We won’t speculate or forecast any potential actions, but U.S. forces maintain the inherent [right] to self-defense and if we choose to take action, it will be at a time and place of our choosing."

