Hundreds of items from Elton John's Atlanta home up for auction

Elton John is parting ways with hundreds of his most prized possessions that were in his Atlanta home he sold back in October.

The items will be up for online bidding in an eight-part series by Christie’s, an auction house based in New York City, starting Feb. 21, but the preview is already available.

From metallic platform boots and rare designer watches to electrifying artwork and sculptures, there’s something to tickle anyone’s fancy from “The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road.”

The treasures are all as distinctive and vivacious as the legendary musician’s larger-than-life persona.

“Not only did John construct one of the largest private collections of photography in the world, but his extensive collections also range from 19th-century sculpture and crucifixes to contemporary art glass and Versace silk shirts,” Christie’s said.

Many of the items pay homage to John’s Rocket Man era, including costumes from the 1970s that were loaned out to be recreated for the “Rocketman” film released in 2019. There are rocket-shaped cuff links and even a pair of silver rocket cocktail shakers.

Some of John’s signature sunglasses are up for sale as well as a white wardrobe tour trunk and a signed collector’s edition of an Elton John-themed pinball machine.

Hundreds of items that adorned his Peachtree Road pad are also up for sale, including various lighting fixtures and furniture.

John’s Yamaha grand piano that sat in his living room and his 1990 Bentley Continental convertible are also up for sale.

The items are expected to bring in more than $10 million, Christie’s said.

John purchased his Atlanta duplex in 1991, opting to make it his East Coast home base partly because his then-romantic partner was living there, Christie’s said. He fell in love with the Georgia city and its culture, soon becoming a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan and naming his 27th studio album “Peachtree Road.”

