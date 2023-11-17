IDF releases video indicating Hamas built tunnels under hospital

Israel says its forces have discovered what it calls an operational tunnel shaft inside of the al-Shifa Hospital Complex in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces released a video of the tunnels a day after Israel's special forces entered the complex.

Hamas and Gaza officials deny that militants have been operating there, although Israel says it found weapons and explosives at various locations in the complex, including automatic rifles found next to an MRI machine.

As of right now, the images have not been independently verified.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says as Israeli troops conduct their operations, they're doing what they can to protect civilians.

Humanitarian groups say hundreds of civilians remain in the hospital.

The IDF also reported it found the bodies of two hostages at the al-Shifa site. It says IDF troops recovered the body of an Israeli soldier whom Hamas abducted from a structure near that hospital.

Military officials also say a 65-year-old woman who was kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel has been found dead near the hospital.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Israel and Hamas to engage in a cease-fire as Hamas continues to hold over 200 Israelis hostage more than a month after a deadly terrorist attack on Israel left 1,200 dead, many of whom were civilians.

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday that called for an "urgent and extended humanitarian pause" in Gaza.

