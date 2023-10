Dearborn Police got a call at 7:14 p.m. about reports of a shooting at a family event hosted at Dearborn Manor Banquet, 5101 Oakman Blvd.

This was an isolated incident between family members.

Upon arriving on scene, police immediately arrested an individual who allegedly brought a firearm to a family event at Dearborn Manor Banquet and fired shots into the air.

No one who was present at the time of the incident sustained any physical injuries. An investigation is ongoing.