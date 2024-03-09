Inside the Race: Did Biden's State of the Union change any opinions?

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico White House Correspondent Adam Cancryn and State Politics Reporter Jack Montellaro joined Scripps News National Political Correspondents Charles Benson and Alex Miller and host, Joe St. George to discuss how President Joe Biden's State of the Union address landed with the public and the inevitable rematch between him and former President Donald Trump.

Cancryn kicked it off by describing the reaction to Biden's speech and how it boosted confidence in his campaign. Montellaro said that this next presidential election is set up more for citizens to vote against a certain candidate rather than for one.

During the State of the Union, Benson spoke with voters at a barbershop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to gauge how it impacted their decisions this November.

Miller discussed how the recent Supreme Court ruling over embryos in Alabama is putting more emphasis on the issue of reproductive rights for this election.

