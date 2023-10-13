Israel urges 1.1M Gazans to evacuate due to ground offensive threat

The Israel Defense Force urged residents of northern Gaza to flee, which is an indication that the Israeli military could be starting its ground invasion of the Palestinian-held region.

Nearly 1.1 million residents of Gaza are included in the evacuation notice, according to the United Nations.

The IDF's warning comes nearly a week after Hamas launched an attack on Israel. The Israeli government reports that 1,300 Israelis have died. The Palestinian-run Gaza Health Ministry says that there have been 1,537 Palestinians killed during the conflict.

The IDF said it was urging residents of Gaza City to move to the south "for their own safety and protection." The Israeli military says residents should move at least four miles to the south of Gaza City, south of Wada Gaza.

"Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians," the IDF said.

The UN said it's impossible for civilians to evacuate so quickly.

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," a statement read. The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation."

The U.S. has offered its support for Israel. Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Israel on Friday.

But both Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's retaliation to the attacks have come under scrutiny by international groups, including the United Nations. Doctors Without Borders expressed concern on Thursday for Israel conducting "collective punishment" against Palestinians.

"Millions of men, women, and children in Gaza are facing collective punishment in the form of total siege, indiscriminate bombing, and the pending threat of a ground battle," said Dr. Christos Christou, president of Doctors Without Borders. "Safe spaces must be established, and humanitarian supplies must be allowed into the enclave. The wounded and sick must receive medical care. Medical facilities and personnel must be protected and respected; hospitals and ambulances are not targets."

The Israeli military has claimed that Hamas fighters share civilian facilities. Because of that, the IDF has claimed that locations potentially containing civilians are legitimate military targets.

