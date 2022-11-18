’It’s just beautiful': Gazelle Sports gives tips to help make winter runs fun

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Friday’s 20-degree temperature and ten inches of snow didn't scare runners like John Ranville. He’s ran in dozens of marathons and works at Gazelle Sports where he also co-organizes their weekly community runs.

“The worst part for me is getting out of bed, but once you get out there, it’s just so peaceful and everything and that’s what I love about it,” Ranville told FOX 17. “Plus, like running in the rain, you get wet. Running in the snow, the snow doesn’t melt as easily, so, it’s just beautiful, and, you’re out there in the world. It’s great.”

He said some of the tricks to enjoying a winter run is to run against traffic if you’re on the street, with traffic if you’re on the sidewalk, and to always dress accordingly.

“When you’re out in the winter running especially in the early mornings or in the evenings when it’s dark, definitely reflective gear or bright colors are going to be your best friend/life saver,” he said.

Ranville said there’s two kinds of reflective gear: passive and active. Passive means clothing that has reflective strips on it that shine when a light is near it. And active is running gear with blinking lights on it.

He said buy both and make sure your shoes have traction.

“We actually sell some products: NANOspikes, Yaktrax or Ice Spikes,” Ranville said. “The ice spikes you put right in the bottom of your shoes in the sole and that gives you a little bit more traction throughout if you’re running on ice and everything.”

He also said to take shorter strides so that you don’t slip and fall, and to avoid getting sick. Wearing gloves, hats, tights and anything fleece-lined also help.

“Your lungs will probably hurt because it is colder air,” Ranville said. “So, you just might want to slow down a little bit and it’s totally OK to take walk breaks if you need to. Just to enjoy it. Maybe wear like a buff or something that kind of covers your nose or your mouth.”

The cold air will be a shock to your system, he said. So cover up, and make sure to bring your water bottle with you.

“You still sweat when you’re running in the super cold. So, you just need to make sure that you’re carrying it,” he said. “Sometimes, it can be tough because water will freeze if it’s out for super long. But, you’re still going to want to make sure you’re hydrating, replenishing that sweat, those electrolytes that you’re losing.”