Jury in Whitmer kidnap trial wants to 'see the pennies' used to make a bomb

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just before 5 pm Thursday, Judge Robert Jonker informed attorneys that he had gotten two notes from the jury. One was they were done for the day. The other is “they want to see the pennies.”

There was testimony during the trial for 4 men in the plot to kidnap the governor that they taped pennies to a homemade bomb while they were training for the kidnapping.

The judge ruled they can be given exhibit 291 which was admitted and is labeled “Pennies and frag.”

Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, Brandon Caserta of Canton Township, Adam Fox of Grand Rapids, and Barry Croft of Delaware are charged with conspiracy to kidnap and face up to life in prison if convicted.

Fox, Croft, and Harris face an additional charge of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. Croft and Harris face a third charge of possession of an unregistered destructive device. Harris also faces a 4th charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

It is not known if the jury sent any notes to the judge about any unanimous partial verdicts of guilt or innocence on any of the ten charges they must decide or if they are deadlocked on any charges.

A jury of 6 women and 6 men is deciding the case. Three alternates have also been kept in the case in another room in case any of the 12 jurors can’t finish the case.

