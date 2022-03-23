Key witness to take stand Wednesday in Whitmer kidnapping plot case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ0 — A metro Detroit man will give what could be make or break testimony in the trial in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer.

Ty Garbin was charged in the case but took a plea deal to be a star witness for the government. He has been sentenced to six years in prison. The 4 men on trial face up to life in prison if convicted in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Only 7 Action News cameras were rolling as Garbin's home in Harland was raided in October of 2020.

The feds say Garbin is set to take the stand tomorrow.

Another star witness will be Kaleb Franks of Waterford who also took a plea deal and will testify for the government.

Brandon Caserta of Canton, Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, Adam Fox of Grand Rapids, and Barry Croft of Delaware are on trial and are using defenses that they only talked about their plot but never intended to carry it out.

Harris, Fox, and Croft are also charged with conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction and say they were entrapped and encouraged by an undercover informant used by the FBI.