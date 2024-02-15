A new resort with no gambling and no smoking is coming to Las Vegas

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The whirl and cha-ching of slot machines is the soundtrack of many Las Vegas hotels, but those casino floor melodies will be noticeably absent at one of Sin City’s newest resorts. As part of a growing trend in Vegas, the forthcoming Majestic Las Vegas will open without a casino, and smoking won’t be allowed, either.

Instead, a medical wellness spa and fitness center will be the focal point of the resort, which experienced delays as a result of supply-chain issues but is scheduled to begin construction this month. The hotel’s plaza, which will house up to seven restaurants, is expected to open in 2025. The rest of the project will have a grand opening in 2027.

Majestic is being built a couple of blocks off the Las Vegas Strip and will come with views of the dazzling Sphere, a 360-foot tall globe-like entertainment venue that’s wrapped in LED screens. It’s also close to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The resort will join other hotels in Las Vegas that have gone smoke-free.

In September 2020, MGM Resorts announced that Park MGM, which includes NoMad Las Vegas, would become the first fully smoke-free casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Located just off the Strip, Vdara (another MGM property) opened in 2009 without many classic Vegas amenities. There’s no nightclub or casino at this all-suite hotel, and smoking isn’t allowed except in a couple of designated areas.

Some other hotels that don’t allow smoking and don’t have casinos include MGM’s Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas and Delano Las Vegas, plus the Platinum Hotel & Spa.

Majestic’s website says it will feature 720 suites, so that everyone who stays here will feel like a “high roller.” The hotel is aimed at business travelers, and its amenities include a landscaped pool with 50 cabanas.

Located across from the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Majestic Hotel is being built at the site of a former Clarion hotel. In addition to the restaurants and shops, the adjoining European-style plaza is designed to host dancing fountains and live entertainment.

Simplemost reached out to Majestic Las Vegas to learn more details about the project, but the team has not responded to requests.

