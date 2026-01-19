What's open or closed for MLK Day?

This year is the 40th year of federal observation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a day designated to remember the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the legislation to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or MLK Day for short, was first introduced just four days after his assassination on April 4, 1968.

It took 15 years for the holiday to be approved by the federal government, and an additional 17 years for it to be recognized by all 50 states. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law, designating the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.

Here's what is open and closed for the federal holiday:

GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed in observance of the holiday. This also includes community services like libraries.

MAIL AND DELIVERY

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday. UPS typically does not deliver on the holiday, but FedEx generally still does offer delivery services.

BANKS AND STOCK MARKET

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed on Monday.

OTHER

The vast majority of retailers will be open, but check your local stores for exact hours.