CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak traced to recalled eggs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Thursday after nearly 100 people fell ill due to a Salmonella outbreak in recalled eggs.

The CDC says 95 people in 14 states have gotten sick, most of them in California and most of them between June and July of 2025. 18 people were hospitalized and none of those who fell ill have died.

The agency has traced an outbreak of Salmonella to a specific run of cage-free eggs sold by Country Eggs, LLC of Lucerne Valley, CA.

The eggs were sold mainly in California and Nevada, to grocery stores for consumers to buy and to food service distributors. They were sold from Jun 16, 2025, through July 9, 2025 in cartons labeled Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho or Nijiya Markets. Cartons are marked with the code CA 7695.

The manufacturer recalled the eggs on Wednesday. Customers are directed to return purchased eggs for a refund, or throw them out.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. They may start just hours after eating contaminated foods and typically last as long as 7 days. The young, the old and the immunocompromised are at risk of more severe symptoms, which may require hospitalization. The CDC recommends that you call your doctor if you suspect salmonella contamination and are experiencing symptoms like excessive diarrhea or vomiting or body temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit.