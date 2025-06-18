Honda recalls certain Pilot and Acura models over brake pedal flaws

Honda this week announced a recall of certain Pilot vehicles and certain Acura vehicles due to a flaw in brake pedals that can cause them to shift out of position.

The recall applies to certain 2023-2025 Honda Pilot models and certain 2021-2025 Acura TLX and 2023-2025 Acura MDX models.

According to Honda's recall, "the brake pedal pivot pin was not secured properly, which can cause the pedal to shift out of position." This can prevent the brakes from functioning as expected and may increase the risk of a crash.

Honda dealers will check and replace the affected parts for no cost.

Honda plans to send letters to owners of affected vehicles no later than July 28, 2025.

Last year, Honda recalled more than 200,000 SUVs due to a flaw in the fuel filling system that could increase the risk of fire.

A second recall in 2024 applied to more than 750,000 Honda vehicles whose airbag sensors were faulty and prone to inflating unexpectedly.