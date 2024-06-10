'Microdosing' chocolate bars recalled for causing severe illnesses

The Food and Drug Administration is encouraging the public not to eat, sell, or serve Diamond Shruumz Brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars after eight illnesses were reported among consumers of the product.

The FDA said that the bars can cause a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (including loss of consciousness, confusion and sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting. The FDA said the products were sold at retail locations nationwide including smoke and vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products.

Among the eight illnesses, four were reported in Arizona, two in Indiana, one in Nevada and one in Pennsylvania. Six of the eight illnesses led to hospitalization. There have been no deaths associated with the products.

The FDA did not indicate what caused the illnesses. The organization said it "is working to determine the cause of these illnesses and is considering the appropriate next steps" and would release more information at a later date.

Despite the FDA's warnings, Diamond Shruumz is continuing to market the chocolate bars. The company has released responses to what it calls "misconceptions" about microdosing.

"Microdosing is designed to elicit subtle effects that enhance your day-to-day activities, meaning you will not face any vivid visions or similar," the company said. "Instead, the focus is all about helping you to harness your cognitive, emotional, and physical best, unlocking your creativity and sharpening your focus. That is why many people adopt the practice to help them in their professional work and personal lives."

The company's website does explicitly state what psychoactive chemicals or other substances are present in its products.