Watch Now
MoneyConsumerRecalls

Planters nuts sold at Publix, Dollar Tree recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina are the only locations affected, the company said.
Hormel Planters Nuts Recall 5-6-24
Hormel Foods
Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts tin and Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts package are included in a recall.
Hormel Planters Nuts Recall 5-6-24
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 11:05:07-04

Two Planters nut products were recalled by Hormel Foods on Friday because the company said they were potentially contaminated with listeria.

The voluntary recall applies to 4-ounce packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75-ounce cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts sold at Publix and Dollar Tree.

The peanut packages included in the recall are labeled with UPC 2900002097 and a “best by” date of April 11, 2025, while the tins of mixed nuts have UPC 2900001621 and a “best by” date of April 25, 2026.

Stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina are the only locations affected, the company said.

There are no reports of any illness related to the recall at this time, and Hormel said the retailers have been notified.

Consumers are advised to discard the products if they’ve purchased them or return them to the store for an exchange or refund. Additional questions about the recall can be directed to Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email, chat or at 1-800-523-4635, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Listeria can cause serious or fatal infections in children, elderly people or individuals who have weakened immune systems.

Ground beef is displayed for sale at a market.

Recalls

Tons of ground beef recalled from US Walmart locations

Justin Boggs
8:11 AM, May 03, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit