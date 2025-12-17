Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Make these red wine braised short ribs for a cozy holiday dinner

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise brings us red wine braised short ribs. Paired with a cheesy root vegetable mash, it’s comfort food with a festive twist. (Scripps News)
If you want a holiday recipe that tastes luxurious but is secretly effortless, this one’s a winner.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise brings us red wine braised short ribs. Paired with a cheesy root vegetable mash, it’s comfort food with a festive twist.

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

Ingredients

  • 4 lbs trimmed and cut beef short ribs
  • 3 large carrots
  • 2 ribs celery
  • 1 medium yellow onion
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • 2 cups beef stock
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 3-4 cloves garlic
  • 2 tbsp fresh thyme
  • 1 tbsp fresh rosemary
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • 1 tbsp + 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp avocado oil

Instructions

  • Pat the short ribs dry with paper towels.
  • Lay them out the short ribs on a platter and season all sides evenly with 1 tablespoon of the salt.
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Heat a large dutch oven or oven-safe stock pot over medium heat and add the avocado oil.
  • Place the short ribs in the pot in a single layer and sear on all sides until deeply browned, about 3–4 minutes per side. Work in batches if needed so they don’t steam.
  • Remove the browned short ribs and set them back on the platter.
  • Turn off the heat to the stock pot.
  • Peel and dice the carrots into ½ inch dices.
  • Chop the celery and onion in similar - sized pieces.
  • Turn the heat back on to the stock pot to low-medium.
  • Add the carrots, celery, and onion to the pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften and begin to brown, about 6–8 minutes.
  • While the vegetables cook, mince the garlic.
  • Add the garlic to the pot and cook for 1-2 minutes.
  • Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring constantly, until it darkens slightly and coats the vegetables.
  • Chop the herbs into a mince. Add the fresh herbs, oregano, salt, and pepper to the stock pot.
  • Pour in the red wine and scrape the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon to release any browned bits. This is called fond and is rich in flavor.
  • Let the wine simmer for 5–7 minutes, until slightly reduced.
  • Add the beef stock to the stock pot and mix.
  • Return the short ribs to the pot, nestling them into the liquid so they are mostly submerged.
  • Bring the liquid to a gentle simmer, then cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid.
  • Transfer the pot to the oven and cook for 2½ to 3 hours, until the short ribs are fork-tender and pulling away from the bone.
  • Carefully remove the pot from the oven.
  • Carefully remove the short ribs from the sauce.

Optional steps

  • Use an immersion blender to blend the sauce together into a thick sauce.
  • Strain the sauce through a mesh sieve to catch any fragments from the sauce.
  • Let the short ribs rest in the sauce for 10–15 minutes before serving.
  • Serve the short ribs on top of the mash.
  • Spoon some of the sauce over the plate.
  • Tops with fresh parsley and more pecorino romano cheese if desired.

Cheesy Root Vegetable Mash

Ingredients

  • 2 large parsnips
  • 3 small-medium Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 4 cups of chicken stock
  • ½ cup grated pecorino romano cheese
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp salt

Instructions

  • Wash and peel the vegetables.
  • Chop the vegetables in 1 inch square pieces.
  • Add the vegetables, broth, garlic, and spices to a saucepan.
  • Simmer the vegetables until fork-tender.
  • Use a potato masher or the edge of a spoon to mash the vegetables with broth and garlic.
  • Use a mixing spoon or spatula to mix the butter grated cheese into the mash.
  • Serve warm with the short ribs.

