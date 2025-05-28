New baggage fees take effect for Southwest Airlines customers

Starting Wednesday, Southwest Airlines customers will be required to pay extra to check baggage. The airline announced earlier this week that the first checked bag will cost $35, while a second checked bag will cost $45.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would eliminate its free checked bag policy "to drive revenue growth and reward its most loyal customers." This move aligns Southwest with other major airlines, such as Delta, United, and American, which have charged for checked bags for many years.

The Department of Transportation reported that Southwest earned $83 million in baggage fees from flyers who needed at least three pieces of luggage. Southwest Airlines will offer two free checked bags to customers enrolled in its Rapid Rewards A-List program who are traveling on Business Select fares. Additionally, A-List members and select other customers will receive one free checked bag.

A-List membership is available to customers who book 20 qualifying flights or accrue 35,000 qualifying points in a single year. Rapid Rewards Credit Card members will have one checked bag included. The lowest annual fee for a Rapid Rewards Credit Card is $69.

Last year, the airline unveiled plans to implement assigned seating and add premium seats with extra legroom. Travelers with premium seats will now be able to board first.

Four new bundles set to launch in the third quarter of 2025 are "Choice Extra," "Choice Preferred," "Choice," and "Basic." As its name suggests, "Choice Extra" is the most expensive option; it allows travelers to board early, check two bags for free, access more spacious seats at booking, and enjoy complimentary internet.

Customers who choose any of the other three options will need to pay to check their luggage and access the internet.

