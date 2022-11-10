Girls combine birthdays to donate gifts to new moms

DOUSMAN, Wis. (TMJ4) — Two best friends had special 11th birthdays.

Jolie and Zoey had a joint birthday party. They declined presents and asked for donations to a special cause.

"Instead of presents, we asked for baby clothes and money so we could help a charity called Heavenly Babies," Jolie said.

The best friends took up a collection of cash and gifts for Heavenly Babies, which is run by St. Paul Catholic Church. The girls also shopped for clothes books, and plush toys to put in care packages. They were given to families with babies in the greater Milwaukee area.

The girls said the experience taught them a lot about the joys of giving back.

"We couldn't have done this without each other. Our birthday party was amazing. It just feels really good," Jolie said.

This story was originally reported by Carole Meekins on tmj4.com.