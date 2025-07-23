DETROIT (WXYZ) — These days, sweeteners are everywhere—from diet sodas and sugar-free gum to flavored drinks and treats.

'Be mindful': Detroit pediatrician speaks on potential link between sweetners & early puberty

I wanted to highlight a study that suggests artificial and even natural sweeteners — along with added sugars — might be linked to early puberty in children.

A large new study from Taiwan presented at the Endocrine Society's conference — ENDO 2025 — looked at more than 1400 teenagers and zeroed in on 481 who entered what's called Central Precocious Puberty (CPP). That's puberty beginning before age 8 in girls and before age 9 in boys.

The researchers found that kids consuming high amounts of aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin—found in licorice—and even added sugars were more likely to experience early puberty.

I checked in with DMC Children’s Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Kevin Dazy, who said the study’s findings are concerning but complex.

"And so with this study, they did show like, 'oh, there may be a gender difference.' There may be some genetic distinction to what brings on these challenges. But I always think that there's usually more than one thing going on," Dr. Dazy told me.

Boys and girls are affected differently: sucralose was more strongly linked to CPP in boys, while girls showed higher risk with glycyrrhizin, sucralose and added sugars.

And this is key — the more sweetners consumed, the greater the risk of early puberty.

"Be mindful about what you're giving your children, what's going into their body, and what could possibly happen, and that's the most important thing," Dr. Dazy said.

Experts warn that early puberty doesn’t just mean early body changes. It carries risks of shorter adult height, emotional challenges, and even future metabolic or reproductive issues.

Bottom line: experts aren’t saying avoid these sweeteners entirely, but moderation is key. If you’re worried your child may be hitting puberty early, reach out to your pediatrician and talk honestly about diet.

