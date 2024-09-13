Kim Craig goes back to Erebus 13 years after infamous scare video went viral

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — In 2011 Kim Craig was sent to Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac to report on the intense attraction. What followed was one of the most talked about live shots in the history of WXYZ-TV.

During her final live shot of the day on 7 Action News This Weekend, Kim was showing off the ghouls and goblins inside the massive facility, when they began to close in on her and then a large blast of air was set off, startling her and sending her to the ground.

We're not going to lie, it's one of our favorite video clips of all time. (Sorry, Kim!)

WATCH: Kim Craig's original live shot at Erebus in 2011

From 2011: Report Kim Craig at Erebus Haunted House

Kim was able to keep her composure and not swear at the sudden scare (something we're eternally grateful for because as she said LIVE on the air immediately afterward "We are not even on a delay!").

After recovering, Kim said, "You know what, they do not pay me enough. I need hazard pay."

She then revealed the incident had been set up by her photographers, who would not let her into the room prior to the live shot.

"We are going to be short two photographers on Monday because I am about to kill Guy Mattias and Jeremy Johnson," Kim said. "You know what. They planned it. They wouldn't let me in the room before I came in here. So, obviously, Guy and Jeremy were in on this."

This clip went viral and even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, with the host showing the clip and then joking about the ghouls and ghosts, "And then they ate her."

VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel features Kim Craig's live shot on his show:

From 2011: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Kim Craig at Erebus

So, now, 13 years later we've sent Kim back to Erebus to see what happens, and .... it went about as you'd expect. Kim (whom they all remembered) bravely began a walk through Erebus with the Terebus Brothers, taking in all the changes.

Kim Craig returns to Erebus after 2011 scare

Then, in her own word, she started having "flashbacks" about halfway through. And then Kim joined the company of the more than 10,000 people who have 'chickened out' over the 25 years Erebus has been in Pontiac.

The four-story haunted attraction opens tonight for the scaring season. It will be open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September and then will be open most days in October. You can find out more and buy ticket packages on their website.