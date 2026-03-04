Archdiocese of Detroit launches phase 2 of restructuring effort

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Archdiocese of Detroit is in the middle of a major restructuring effort that could result in church closures across southeast Michigan, as leaders grapple with declining attendance and a growing priest shortage.

More than 200 priests gathered Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit for what the Archdiocese is calling "Phase 2" of the restructuring effort.

The Archdiocese of Detroit was once home to more than a million Catholics, but that number is now closer to 900,000.

There are currently 209 parishes across Southeast Michigan, but with attendance shrinking and a priest shortage projected to decline by 40% in the next few years, leaders say it is not enough to keep every parish open.

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger said the situation calls for a new approach.

"The way I look at it, it's just my personal analogy. I don't know that it's perfect, but if Detroit had 100 hospitals, but the same amount of doctors, nurses, and technicians, it would be awfully hard for us to keep people well in the medical world," Weisenburger said.

Weisenburger addressed hundreds of priests Tuesday as they met to discuss the future of the Archdiocese.

"When a church gets so small, a parish community is so small, what you don't realize anymore is, you're not experiencing community. So, it's kind of redirecting our energies and our efforts so that we can really go back to that mission of the church as opposed to just kind of maintaining buildings," Weisenburger said.

Father Mario Amore, Executive Director of the Department of Parish Renewal, said priests are now reviewing plans for each area of the diocese.

"So much of their time in January was focused on their specific planning area, but now they're going through each area and hearing what the models are for each of the parishes," Amore said.

Amore said the Archdiocese expects to move several priests across the diocese to serve the different pastorates, or groupings of parishes. Meaning a majority of Catholics could have a new priest by 2027.

Mark Justice, a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, has served as an usher there for nearly 30 years. He said the uncertainty is weighing on his fellow parishioners.

"I'm feeling just what everybody else is feeling right now," Justice said. "People are nervous, people are scared, they don't know what's going to happen, but I also try and give them the other side as to the whys. Why is it necessary? We have some beautiful churches here in the Archdiocese, but they all cost in order to run."

As a way to keep parishioners informed, the Archdiocese is releasing workbooks online for all 209 parishes containing demographic and financial information. Travis Greer, Director of Pastoral Strategies, called the release a major milestone.

"It's really a historic moment for the archdiocese. We've never shared this level of information publicly before, and it will be information that's available to all parishioners on March 4 on the restructuring.aod.org website," Greer said.

Parishioners will be able to review the information as the process moves forward. Each parish will host two listening sessions between April and June, and registration opens Saturday, March 14.

