Tennessee mom uses TikTok to inspire others dealing with addiction

DICKSON, Tenn. — TikTok is typically known for light-hearted content, like viral dances and makeup hacks. But one Tennessee mom is using it to discuss something much more serious — addiction.

36-year-old Tiffany Bradford has more than 71,000 followers on TikTok. However, she isn't a typical influencer.

At 28 years old, she fell deep into addiction.

"I was working in the adult entertainment business, in clubs, and that's when I was introduced to pain pills and a pain management doctor," Bradford said.

What started with pills progressed to methamphetamine.

"It's the devil's drug and makes you do things that in a million years I would never do," Bradford said. "I went from being a mom of three to prostitution in Nashville. If you knew me in my earlier life, you'd be like, 'not her.' But addiction doesn't discriminate."

At just 87 pounds and homeless, Tiffany decided to check into treatment in Burns, Tennessee, after her boyfriend at the time was in jail.

After hearing a man share his story, she called it a "light-bulb moment" that made her shift her attitude towards getting sober.

As she went through recovery, she decided to document her journey to inspire others.

Giving her purpose, Bradford says she believes her story can motivate others to stay clean as well.

Almost three years sober, Bradford recently got married.

She also now works with EB Intervention, an organization that helps families and individuals dealing with addiction.

Click here to follow Bradford's TikTok, "From Broken to Blessed," and click here to see her public Facebook page.

This story was originally published by Seena Sleem on Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.