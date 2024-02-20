Watch people line dancing to Beyoncé’s new country song ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Beyoncé has made your granny’s line-dancing moves cool again.

In a new viral TikTok dance, people of all ages are cutting a rug to “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the single from Beyoncé’s upcoming country-inspired album. The song has already made history by debuting at No. 50 on the Billboard country chart after its surprise Super Bowl release.

It also spawned a Beyoncé line dance craze, which has definitely taken over TikTok. You can do a search for “Texas Hold ‘Em” and find people of all ages and ethnicities from around the country doing this unofficial dance.

The choreography is being credited to Matt McCall and Dexter Mayfield, who have gotten 34.9 million views on their “Texas Hold ‘Em” video so far:

Of course, many people are putting their own spin on the choreo and going viral. There’s the Irish step-dancing Gardiner brothers‘ edition:

And Luke and Paul of @twinsauce adapted the original line dance from McCall and Mayfield:

Even DJ Khaled, who has previously produced songs for both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, got in on the trend and made it his own:

Line dancing has fluctuated in popularity over the years, with cultural phenomenons like Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Achy Breaky Heart” and Cupid’s “Cupid Shuffle” breathing new life into the trend. And, of course, movies like “Footloose,” “Coyote Ugly,” “Urban Cowboy” and “Saturday Night Fever” have all made audience members want to get up and do the boot-scootin’ boogie over the years.

With Beyoncé’s new album “Act II” dropping on March 29, we expect that line dancing will become the 2024 dance trend that you will want to master.

As you might expect, Beyoncé is working with only the most talented musicians for her newest project, including folk musician Rhiannon Giddens and steel guitarist Robert Randolph.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Randolph dismissed the notion that country music only belongs to white people.

“It’s great for [Beyoncé] to go this route,” Randolph said. “In country music for the longest time, it almost seemed like it was supposed to be out of left field when a Black artist says, ‘Hey, I’m going to do a country record.’ It’s crazy that the whole world doesn’t understand the history of country music and fiddles, dobros and banjos. Where do you think that stuff came from? Who was living in the barn? Who were the people living in the back houses?”

Ready to learn how to do the Beyoncé “Texas Hold ‘Em” line dance? Gustavo Krystal Dance has a tutorial on YouTube:

Cowboy hats and boots are optional, but highly recommended!

