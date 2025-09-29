Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH FRIDAY: '7 Home Pros' special features expert renovation advice

(WXYZ) — Fall is the perfect time to reimagine your space. Renovations not only give your home a fresh and cozy look for the season but can also make it more family-friendly and add value to your home.

7 Home Pros will connect you with trusted local experts for projects inside and out.

The Channel 7 special will showcase experts in kitchen & bath, heating & cooling, and so much more.

You can watch the special streaming on WXYZ-TV and WMYD at the following times:

Channel 7

  • Premieres October 3 at 8pm
  • October 5 Encore at 1pm
  • October 12 Encore at 12:30pm

TV20

  • October 4 Encore at 5pm
  • October 5 Encore at 7pm

And you can stream it on all our apps at the following times:

  • Friday 10/3 8-9pm
  • Saturday 10/4 9-10pm
  • Sunday 10/5 12-1pm
  • Monday 10/6 10-11am
  • Tuesday 10/7 11am-12pm
  • Wednesday 10/8 2-3pm
  • Thursday 10/9 8-9pm
  • Friday 10/10 9-10pm
