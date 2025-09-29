WATCH FRIDAY: '7 Home Pros' special features expert renovation advice

(WXYZ) — Fall is the perfect time to reimagine your space. Renovations not only give your home a fresh and cozy look for the season but can also make it more family-friendly and add value to your home.
7 Home Pros will connect you with trusted local experts for projects inside and out.
The Channel 7 special will showcase experts in kitchen & bath, heating & cooling, and so much more.
You can watch the special streaming on WXYZ-TV and WMYD at the following times:
Channel 7
- Premieres October 3 at 8pm
- October 5 Encore at 1pm
- October 12 Encore at 12:30pm
TV20
- October 4 Encore at 5pm
- October 5 Encore at 7pm
And you can stream it on all our apps at the following times:
- Friday 10/3 8-9pm
- Saturday 10/4 9-10pm
- Sunday 10/5 12-1pm
- Monday 10/6 10-11am
- Tuesday 10/7 11am-12pm
- Wednesday 10/8 2-3pm
- Thursday 10/9 8-9pm
- Friday 10/10 9-10pm