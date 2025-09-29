WATCH FRIDAY: '7 Home Pros' special features expert renovation advice

(WXYZ) — Fall is the perfect time to reimagine your space. Renovations not only give your home a fresh and cozy look for the season but can also make it more family-friendly and add value to your home.

7 Home Pros will connect you with trusted local experts for projects inside and out.

The Channel 7 special will showcase experts in kitchen & bath, heating & cooling, and so much more.

You can watch the special streaming on WXYZ-TV and WMYD at the following times:

Channel 7



Premieres October 3 at 8pm

October 5 Encore at 1pm

October 12 Encore at 12:30pm

TV20



October 4 Encore at 5pm

October 5 Encore at 7pm

And you can stream it on all our apps at the following times:

