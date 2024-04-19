Maryland teen arrested for allegedly planning school shooting

A Maryland high school student has been charged after police discovered his plans to commit a school shooting.

The student, 18-year-old Alex Ye, whose legal name is Andrea, was arrested Wednesday following discovery of a 129-page manifesto detailing how he would carry out the shooting. According to police, the document also stated that he contemplated targeting an elementary school and that he wanted "to be famous."

A search warrant retrieved by the Montgomery County Police Department led to internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence. Police say that security at Montgomery County Public Schools will increase, specifically at Wootton High School.

Ye is currently in custody at Montgomery County Central Booking where he awaits a bond hearing.

This story was originally published by Dominick Philippe-Auguste at Scripps News Baltimore.

