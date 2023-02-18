Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkey. He was 31.

His manager said Saturday that search teams recovered Atsu’s body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province.

Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA, “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble.”

Atsu joined Turkish club Hatayspor in September. Antakya, the city where Hatayspor is based, is in the southern region of Turkey hardest hit by the earthquake.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria passed 43,000 on Friday.