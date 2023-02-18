Watch Now
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkey earthquake

Adam Davy/AP
FILE - Christian Atsu plays for Newcastle United, Jan. 12, 2019. Search teams have recovered the body of Ghanaian international soccer player Christian Atsu in the ruins of a building that collapsed during the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, his manager said Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP, File)
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkey. He was 31.

His manager said Saturday that search teams recovered Atsu’s body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province.

Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA, “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble.”

Atsu joined Turkish club Hatayspor in September. Antakya, the city where Hatayspor is based, is in the southern region of Turkey hardest hit by the earthquake.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria passed 43,000 on Friday.

