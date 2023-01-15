After Dallas Zoo leopard escape, cut found in monkey habitat

DALLAS (AP) — Police investigating after a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo that a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the fence of the small cat’s habitat, and that a similar cut was found at a habitat for small monkeys.

Dallas police said Saturday evening that they did not know if the two incidents were related.

None of the langur monkeys escaped and none appeared to be harmed.

On Friday, arriving zoo workers discovered that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her habitat.

A daylong search ensued, during which the zoo was closed while staff and police combed the grounds.

She was discovered by late afternoon near her habitat.