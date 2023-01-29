Watch Now
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

(Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)
This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 09:36:22-05

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by officers in Memphis, Tennessee, is hard to watch.

The images are a glaring reminder of repeated failures of efforts to prevent police brutality.

Nearly 32 years ago, the savage beating of Rodney King by police in Los Angeles sparked calls for reform.

Such brutal scenes have repeated themselves, with police killing roughly three people per day since 2020.

The Memphis officers were fired and face murder charges, and their so-called Scorpion unit has been disbanded by the police chief.

But advocates say nothing less than a cultural change in law enforcement will provide the safety and liberty Black people demand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

