King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first Christmas message as monarch.

In the prerecorded message broadcast on Sunday, Charles also paid tribute to the “selfless dedication” of Britain’s public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.

And he empathized with people struggling to make ends meet “at a time of great anxiety and hardship” due to high inflation.

While Queen Elizabeth II often sat at a desk to deliver the annual holiday speech, Charles stood by a Christmas tree at the church on the grounds of Windsor Castle where his parents are buried.