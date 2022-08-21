Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary

Watch Now

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, applauds a dignitary at the University of New England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Portland, Maine. Abrams was a Georgia state legislator who became the first black woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination in U.S. history. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have little wiggle room in their rematch this fall in the closely contested state.

So Abrams is making it a point to remind Democratic-leaning voters that Kemp isn't a conventional moderate, even if he resisted Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Abrams says Kemp shouldn't be considered a “hero” just because he certified Joe Biden's slate of electors after the Democrat beat Trump in Georgia.

Tens of thousands of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents cast GOP primary ballots in May to help Kemp trounce Trump's handpicked primary challenger. Abrams can't afford to have those voters stick with Kemp in November.

