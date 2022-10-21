Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

DOVER, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Biden was speaking Friday at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants. Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000.