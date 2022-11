DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match.

On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals.

Filled with novelty, nerves and naivety, the U.S. takes the field against Wales on Monday night.

A Friday match against England follows and group play ends Nov. 29 against Iran.