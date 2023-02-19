Watch Now
Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 19, 2023
Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday.

Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon.

For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge.

Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and were reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

