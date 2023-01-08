Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor

Watch Now
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 10:44:59-05

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader has awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia.

Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik says “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations" between Republika Srpska and Russia.

He made the comments at the awards ceremony in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka on Sunday.

Dodik visited Putin in September in Moscow and has maintained close ties with the Russian president despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

The medal will be presented to Putin during the next meeting between the two.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

