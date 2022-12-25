Watch Now
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears

Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 10:35:00-05

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week.

The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.

"The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.

The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capitol killed a police officer and wounded ten others.

