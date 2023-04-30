Watch Now
Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73

Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 11:39:03-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, has died. Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says 73-year-old Rivers died Saturday from cancer. Rivers was a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967. He blossomed into an all-state player and went on to play and coach for 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters. Rivers came home to Savannah and became a community volunteer before being elected to the Chatham County Commission in 2020.

