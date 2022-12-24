Weather Updates | Storm blamed for at least 12 deaths

Authorities are blaming the massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the U.S. for at least 12 deaths.

A 51-year-old Vermont woman died Friday after a tree in her back yard fell on her in west-central Vermont near the New York border.

In New York, an Erie County official said two people died in their homes in a Buffalo suburb when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical emergencies.

The Colorado Springs Colorado Gazette reported that police found the dead body of a person who appeared to be homeless near a mall Thursday. Multiple highway crashes claimed at least eight lives.