Weather Updates | Storm blamed for at least 12 deaths

Winter storm 2022 Indiana
Darron Cummings/AP
A man walks on the Monon Trail as snot blows, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 12:04:53-05

Authorities are blaming the massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the U.S. for at least 12 deaths.

A 51-year-old Vermont woman died Friday after a tree in her back yard fell on her in west-central Vermont near the New York border.

In New York, an Erie County official said two people died in their homes in a Buffalo suburb when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical emergencies.

The Colorado Springs Colorado Gazette reported that police found the dead body of a person who appeared to be homeless near a mall Thursday. Multiple highway crashes claimed at least eight lives.

