Watch Now
NewsWorld

Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital

Confederate Monument Richmond
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - The monument of confederate General A.P. Hill, which contains his remains, is in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Work to relocate Richmond’s final city-owned Confederate monument should start this week after a judge refused a request to delay the removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill from its prominent spot in Virginia's capital, an official said. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Confederate Monument Richmond
Confederate Monument Richmond
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 15:52:57-05

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An official says work to remove the final city-owned Confederate monument from Richmond, Virginia, should start this week. The city administrative officer says removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue from a busy intersection should begin on Monday. Richmond is the onetime capital of the Confederacy that began removing its many other Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests. Plans to remove the Hill statue were complicated by the fact that the general’s remains are buried there. Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill's indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Why we redesigned the website