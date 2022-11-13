Watch Now

Election 2020

Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

Election 2022 Senate Georgia
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
Election 2022 Senate Georgia
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 11:37:55-05

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate.

Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28.

The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight.

Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages.

But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control.

Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Why we redesigned the website