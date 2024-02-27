Macy's to close 150 stores as sales slip as it pivots to luxury at Bloomingdale's and Blue Mercury

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s will close 150 stores over the next three years, 50 by the end of 2024 after posting a fourth quarter loss and declining sales. At the same time the company signaled a pivot to luxury. It said it would open 15 of its higher end Bloomingdale’s stores and 30 of its luxury Blue Mercury cosmetics locations. While adjusted net income and revenue topped Wall Street expectations, the company offered a muted outlook for the year. Shares are essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday.