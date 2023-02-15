Watch Now
NewsNational

Feds preparing for trials in Breonna Taylor police killing

Breonna Taylor
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
Undated photo of Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans use of controversial 'no-knock' warrants
Breonna Taylor Louisville Police Mistrust
Justice Department Breonna Taylor
Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 13:12:34-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lawyers are set to discuss the federal case against a former Kentucky police officer who fired blindly into Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed.

Prosecutors are trying for a second time to convict Brett Hankison for his actions during the 2020 search warrant raid.

Attorneys are meeting to discuss the case at a status conference in Louisville Wednesday. Hankison was indicted on federal charges in August.

He was acquitted in March of charges brought by state prosecutors for endangering Taylor’s next-door neighbors with the shots he fired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Why we redesigned the website