Escaped king cobra crawls back to Swedish terrarium

Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 10:11:46-04

HELSINKI (AP) — A venomous 2.2-meter  (7 foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga.

The CEO of the Skansen Aquarium told Swedish media on Sunday that “Houdini, as we named him, has crawled back into his terrarium.”

The deadly snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on Oct. 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm’s Djurgarden Island.

The snake had hidden in insulation between two walls.

The park said the cobra wouldn’t have survived the cold if had gotten out of the building.

