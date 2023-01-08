NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning author Russell Banks has died. He was 82. His editor says Banks, who was being treated for cancer, died Saturday in upstate New York. He rooted such novels as “The Sweet Hereafter” and “Affliction” in the wintry, rural communities of his native Northeast and imagined the dreams and downfalls of everyone from modern blue collar workers to the radical abolitionist John Brown. Banks was a self-styled heir to such 19th century writers as Nathaniel Hawthorne and Walt Whitman, aspiring to high art and a deep grasp of the country’s spirit. His other books included the novels “Continental Drift” and “Cloudsplitter” and the story collection “The Angel on the Roof.”
Russell Banks, praised author of 'Cloudsplitter,' dies at 82
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 12:06:37-05
