Tigers activate Greene and Brieske, designate Schoop for assignment

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jonathan Schoop controls the single hit by Oakland Athletics' Jordan Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 14:29:41-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers juggled their roster before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Detroit activated outfielder Riley Greene from the injured list. Greene, who was sidelined since May 31 with a stress reaction in his left fibula, led the team in most offensive categories before the injury. The Tigers also activated pitcher Beau Brieske (elbow) from the 60-day injured list. He went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts last season, but will pitch out of the bullpen at this point. Detroit optioned pitcher Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo after he gave up seven runs in Friday's 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays. The Tigers also designated infielder Jonathan Schoop for assignment to make room for Greene on the active roster and Brieske on the 40-man roster. The 31-year-old is hitting .213 with no home runs in 55 games this season. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

