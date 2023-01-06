Watch Now
NewsNational

DeSantis activates state guard as migrants flow into Florida

Migrants Florida
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Homeland Security officials said 337 migrants were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West for processing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Migrants Florida
Migrants Florida
Migrants Florida
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 18:14:28-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order Friday.

The move comes in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year’s weekend alone.

DeSantis said Florida will deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area.

It is problematic for the U.S. to send Cubans back from Florida because Washington and Havana don’t have diplomatic relations.

Cuba accepts people who are returned after being stopped at sea.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Why we redesigned the website