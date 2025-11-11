Metro Detroit Weather: A slow warm up on the way

The wind is a double edge sword. It is warming us up, but still making it feel colder than it really is outside. Highs will be in the 40s over the next two days. Winds will gust to 25-30 mph though.

There is a chance for a few raindrops Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and warmer with highs in of 50° to 55°. Rain showers return Saturday night and could continue into Sunday, especially north of Detroit.

Staying windy, but warming

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries or raindrops possible. Lows in the low 30s overnight. They may go up a little by sunrise. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 50°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

